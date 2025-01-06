Monday, January 6:

Released in 1989, Rei Momo was the debut solo album from former Talking Heads frontman, David Byrne. The record draws on a variety of Latin music idioms with nods to music from Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from the 2024 self-titled debut by As For The Future.

Tuesday, January 7:

Released in 1999, Mike Keneally’s Nonkertompf is a 74-minute exploration of Keneally’s multifaceted musical imagination, including pieces that he composed for Court TV, improvisations and pieces that reflect his continued musical growth. In October 2001, he and 10 other musicians performed music from that recording with expanded instrumentation and, in some instances, additional passages. Keneally released music from that evening in 2023 as Nonkertompf Live: Groningen, The Netherlands, October 19, 2001. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Raphael Roginski’s Plays John Coltrane and Langston Hughes. First released in 2015, the recording was reissued in 2023 in expanded form.

Wednesday, January 8:

Listen for selections from Pretend Friend’s 2024 release Real Enough as well as music from The Cavves, Old Man Creaky Bones, and David Lord’s Forest Standards Vol.4.

Thursday, January 9:

Humanhood is the new release from Canadian band The Weather Station. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Fully Completely, the 1993 album from The Tragically Hip. That Canadian outfit came to an end in 2017 with the death of vocalist Gord Downie. Although the group never had widespread commercial success in the United States, it remained a wildly popular act in its native country. The group was the subject of the acclaimed 2024 television documentary The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.

Friday, January 10:

We’ll hear music from Million Voices Whisper, the latest from Warren Haynes, as well as selections from the 2024 archival release from Dickey Betts, Live From the Lone Star Roadhouse, New York City, 1988, which also features Haynes.

Saturday, January 11:

We’ll hear selections from The Overwhelming, the 2024 release from Iowa-based singer-songwriter Dan Tedesco as well as music from the 2024 self-titled debut from As For The Future.

