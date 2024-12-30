Remembering Slim Dunlap, celebrating science fiction

Monday, December 30:

We’ll remember Minnesota musician Slim Dunlap, who passed on December 18 at the age of 73. A longtime fixture on the Minneapolis music scene, he joined The Replacements in 1987, after the departure of founding member Bob Stinson. He remained with the band until it dissolved in 1991. He recorded two acclaimed solo albums in the 1990s and continued to perform in the Twin Cities until 2012 when he suffered a debilitating stroke which left him with health concerns for the remainder of his life. We’ll hear music from his time with The Replacements on this episode, as well as selections from his solo LPs (including a latter day live recording Thank You Dancers!), and music from the 2013 Dunlap tribute album, Songs For Slim: Rockin’ Here Tonight, which featured contributions from Wilco, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Craig Finn. We’ll also hear a version of Dunlap’s song “Girlfriend” as performed by Bruce Springsteen, who was often vocal about his appreciation for Dunlap’s songs, calling them, “really, deeply soulful and beautiful.”

Tuesday, December 31:

We’ll hear new live music from The Cure from the band’s 2024 performance of its first album in 16 years, Songs of a Lost World, as well as music from Luther Russell’s upcoming LP, Happiness For Beginners.

Wednesday, January 1:

Listen for selections from the upcoming album from Guided By Voices, Universe Room, plus selections from Julia Helene’s Echoes of the Times.

Thursday, January 2:

We celebrate National Science Fiction Day with selections from the Mike Keneally Band, Tubeway Army, Queen, Acid Mothers Temple, Golden Smog, Black Sabbath, Yes, and Gong.

Friday, January 3:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Luther Russell, Guided By Voices, Brave Boy, and The Weather Station.

Saturday, January 4:

Listen for new music from Al Green, Brave Boy, and The Weather Station as well as favorites from 2024 via Morpho, Luna Honey, and Paul Kelly.

