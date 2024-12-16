Greens, blues, and radiant echoes

Monday, December 16:

Listen for selections from Hailbound Queen, the lates release from Widespread Panic, as well as music from Midwinter Swimmers, the new recording from The Innocence Mission.

Tuesday, December 17:

We’ll hear music from Fever Longing Still, the latest from Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, plus selections from Forest Standards Vol.4, the latest from David Lord.

Wednesday, December 18:

Listen for music from Radiation, the latest EP from Daikini, and selections by Julia Helene from her Bob Dylan covers release, Echoes of the Times.

Thursday, December 19:

We’ll hear music from Luna Honey’s new recording, Bound, as well as selections from Widespread Panic’s Hailbound Queen.

Friday, December 20:

A longtime fixture of Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s music scene guitarist Greg Koch is adept at numerous styles in popular music, including the blues. Appropriately enough he explores that genre on his latest recording, aptly titled Blues. We’ll also hear music from the late Gary Moore’s salute to late Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, Blues For Greeny.

Saturday, December 21:

Listen for selections from Morpho Season, the debut EP from Chicago’s Morpho, as well as music from Holding’s debut LP, Grin.

