Back To The Forest

Monday, December 2:

We’ll hear music from Grin, the debut LP from the band Holding, as well as new selections from Father John Misty, Warren Haynes, and Guided By Voices.

Tuesday, December 3:

We’ll celebrate the birthday of violinist Joe Deninzon. He has led the band Stratospheerius since the early 2000s during which time he also recorded and/or appeared on stage with 50 Cent, Bruce Springsteen, and with the New York City Ballet. In recent years he has also served as violinist for the band Kansas. We’ll hear some of his recent recordings as well as music from Gentle Giant, Morpho, and The Bears.

Wednesday, December 4:

Black Light/White Noise is the new album from Smith/Kotzen, the project that brings together Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith with guitarist and vocalist Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs, Mr. Big). Listen for selections from that effort as well as music from Echoes of the Times, the new Bob Dylan-centric recording from Julia Helaine.

Thursday, December 5:

Listen for music from December featured artists Luna Honey and David Lord as well as music from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Squeeze, Guided By Voices, and The Dream Academy.

Friday, December 6:

It’s our New Month, New Music featured with selections from new releases by Geo-Joe, Daikini, Wilco, The Innocence Mission, and more.

Saturday, December 7:

Listen for selections from Morpho Season, the debut EP by Chicago’s Morpho, as well as music from Holding’s debut LP, Grin.

