Echoes, grins, and dark horses

Monday, November 25:

Echoes of the Times is a new collection of Bob Dylan covers performed by Kansas singer-songwriter Julia Helaine. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as selections from Morpho Season, the new EP from Chicago-based Morpho.

Tuesday, November 26:

Nostalgia is the upcoming release from Frankie Sunswept & The Silver Moons. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Emma Ruth Rundle’s 2018 album On Dark Horses.

Wednesday, November 27:

Mood Ring is the new EP from singer-songwriter Joan Shelley. We’ll hear selections from that effort on this episode as well as music from Julia Helaine’s collection of Bob Dylan songs, Echoes of the Times.

Thursday, November 28:

We mark Thanksgiving with selections from Jackson Browne, Dusty Springfield, Thelonius Monk, and many more.

Friday, November 29:

We’ll hear music from The Love You Bleed, the latest by Danielle Nicole as well as selections from Warren Haynes’ 2024 release, Million Voices Whisper.

Saturday, November 30:

We’ll hear selections from The Cure’s 1985 album, The Head on the Door, plus music from Grin, the debut LP from Holding.

