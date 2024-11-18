Celebrating Dr. John and getting eerie

Monday, November 18:

We’ll hear selections from Songs of A Lost world, the latest from The Cure as well as music from Bound, the new release from Luna Honey.

Tuesday, November 19:

Down on the Corner: Adventures in Busking and Street Music is the new book from veteran music journalist Cary Baker. We’ll hear a recent conversation with him about the book as well as selections from some of the artist’s discussed in the book’s pages, including Violent Femmes, Moondog, and Ted Hawkins.

Wednesday, November 20:

We mark the birthday of Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., better known as Dr. John. The legendary musician passed away in 2019, leaving behind a body of work that stretched back to the 1950s and included appearances on countless recordings. In addition to his work as solo artist or bandleader, he appeared on recordings that spanned a range of genres. We’ll hear music from throughout his career on this episode of the show.

Thursday, November 21:

Kelley Mickwee is an Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter whose first album in a decade, Everything Beautiful captures her vocal prowess as well as her considerable gifts as a songwriter. We’ll hear music from that release as well as a recent conversation with Mickwee and selections from her work with The Trishas, and more.

Friday, November 22:

Million Voices Whisper is the new recording from Gov’t Mule co-founder Warren Haynes. The record features Haynes joined by a cast that includes Lukas Nelson, Derek Trucks, John Medeski, and Jamey Johnson. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Johnny Winter’s 1973 album, Still Alive and Well.

Saturday, November 23:

We’ll hear selections from The Cure’s 1987 double album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me as well as music from Night Palace,the latest by Mount Eerie.

