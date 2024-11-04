Lullabies and bangers

Monday, November 4

Released in 1984, Into The Gap was the fourth studio album from British pop trio Thompson Twins and the group’s most commercially successful, featuring the radio hits “Hold Me Now,” “You Take Me Up” and “Doctor! Doctor!” Although the group has long disbanded, the LP has now been reissued in expanded form. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from Rage For Order, the 1986 sophomore album from Queensrÿche. Although many critics had pegged the band as one of the most exciting new voices in heavy metal, Rage For Order found the band working in a style that was sometimes closer to the gothic rock sounds of The Cure or Prince’s darker material.

Tuesday, November 5

Listen for selections from Dusting For My Fingerprints, the latest from guitarist Kevin Hufnagel as well as music from High Tension Wires, the 1989 album from Steve Morse.

Wednesday, November 6

We celebrate World Saxophone day with selections from Mike Keneally and Beer For Dolphins, Morphine, Colin Stetson, David Bowie, Gutbucket, Moondog and classics from Gerry Rafferty, Steely Dan, and King Crimson.

Thursday, November 7

Patterns in Repeat is the new acclaimed album from singer-songwriter Laura Marling and her first since 2020’s Song For Our Daughter. The new recording touches on themes of motherhood, ageing, and generational differences. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Bound, the upcoming release from Philadelphia trio Luna Honey, which the band has described as “a tasting menu of bangers and lullabies.”

Friday, November 8:

We’ll hear selections from UFO’s 1974 album Phenomenon. It’s the legendary British band’s first to feature German-born guitarist Michael Schenker, who, at 16, had just left the band Scorpions with his brother Rudolf. Phenomenon features several blues-influenced numbers, including the instrumental “Lipstick Traces.” We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Bobby “Blue” Bland, PJ Harvey, James Cotton, and Arbuckle & Long.

Saturday, November 9:

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair is the new album from Christopher Owens, formerly of the band Girls. In 2017, the musician was involved in a serious accident that left him unable to work and eventually homeless. Then, his former partner in Girls, Chet “JR” White passed away at the age 40. This new release reflects some of Owens’ frustrations as well as his road to recovery. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Repercussion, the 1981 sophomore release from power pop band The dB’s. That record, along with the band’s first, Stands for Decibels, also released in 1981, is now available on vinyl for the first time in the U.S.

