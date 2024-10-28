Remembering Phil Lesh

Monday, October 28:

We’ll remember Phil Lesh, bassist for and co-founding member of the Grateful Dead. Lesh died on October 25 at the age of 84. We’ll hear music from his time as a member of the Grateful Dead as well as with several other musical projects he participated in throughout a career that spanned from the 1960s to present day.

Tuesday, October 29:

Released in 1982, Diver Down was the fifth studio album from Van Halen, notable for its reliance on cover songs, including tunes originally recorded by Roy Orbison, The Kinks, and Martha and the Vandellas. The LP also featured a guest appearance from Jan Van Halen, father of drummer Alex and guitarist Edward Van Halen. Alex Van Halen has recently published the book Brothers about his relationship with his younger sibling from their early years in Holland to the end of the band’s first era with vocalist David Lee Roth. We’ll hear music from Diver Down as well as selections from Seth James’ latest, Lessons.

Wednesday, October 30:

I Want Blood is the latest release from Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Women and Children First, Van Halen’s third album, released in early 1980.

Thursday, October 31:

It’s our annual Halloween show with selections from Roky Erickson, Goblin, Luna, Zombi, and more.

Friday, November 1:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from The Cure, Pom Pom Squad, Laura Marling, and Soccer Mommy.

Saturday, November 2:

Listen for selections from Disintegration, the 1989 album from The Cure as well as music from Quick Step & Side Kick, the 1983 effort from Thompson Twins.

