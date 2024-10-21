From the fishtank to fitting room

Monday, October 21:

Listen for selections from Songs of A Lost World, the upcoming album from The Cure. It’s the veteran English act’s first album of new material in 16 years. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Oh Brother, the latest by Dawes.

Tuesday, October 22:

We’ll hear music from Being Dead, the latest by Eels plus selections from Holding, The Weather Station, Elvis Costello & The Attractions and more.

Wednesday, October 23:

Duke ’78 is the new archival release from the Grateful Dead. It captures the band live on April 28, 1978 on the campus of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Listen for music from as well as selections from In The Fishtank 12 from the band Karate. The In The Fishtank series was a project launched by Konkurrent, an independent music distributor in the Netherlands. The series featured releases from Sonic Youth, Low, and others. The volume from Karate finds the band performing classics from Minutemen, Bob Dylan and Billie Holiday.

Thursday, October 24:

Mood Ring is the new EP from Kentucky-based singer-songwriter Joan Shelley. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Make It Fit, the first album from Karate in two decades.

Friday, October 25:

We’ll hear selections from Electric, the new album by Australian musician Hamish Anderson plus music from Shemekia Copeland’s new effort, Blame It On Eve.

Saturday, October 26:

Repercussion was the sophomore release from power pop innovators The dB’s. The record has just been issued for the first time ever on vinyl in the U.S. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the latest LP by Dawes, Oh Brother.

