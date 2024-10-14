Pockets, secrets, and remember Spirit of the Stairs’ Kody Ramsey

Monday, October 14:

Kevin Hufnagel is perhaps known for his electric guitar work with acts such Gorguts and Dysrhythmia, though he’s also recorded a number of solo efforts, including his latest, Dusting For My Fingerprints, which finds the New York-based musician working entirely with six and 12 string acoustic guitars. We’ll hear selections from Dusting For My Fingerprintson this episode of the show as well as music from Karate’s 2002 album Some Boots.

Tuesday, October 15:

Pipe-eye is the project of Cook Craig of the Australian multihyphenate band King Gizzard and Lizard Wizard. The new Pipe-eye release is Pipe-defy and we’ll hear selections from it as well as from Karate’s 2004 effort, Pockets. Plus selections from Holding, Brave Boy, The Cavves, and Geo-Joe.

Wednesday, October 16:

Being Dead is the new critically acclaimed from veteran act Eels. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as from Built To Spill’s Keep It Like A Secret.

Thursday, October 17:

Pickpocket is the 2024 album from Eliza Hardy Jones. We’ll hear selections from that LP plus music from Ten Modern American Work Songs. Plus: Guided By Voices, As For The Future, The Weather Station, and Holding.

Friday, October 18:

Listen for music from The Hard Way Blues, the latest from Texas singer-songwriter Jesse Dayton, as well as music from Electric, the brand new album from Australian blues-rock artist Hamish Anderson. Plus: Seth James, Grateful Dead, John Hiatt and Sam Morrow.

Saturday, October 19:

In 2009, Wichita’s Spirit of the Stairs performed at the former site of the Coleman factory, located at the corner of Second and St. Francis. Filmed for the KPTS series, Wichita Sessions, the episode featured eight songs from the post-rock band. The audio was recorded and mixed by KMUW’s former chief engineer Jon Cyphers. We’ll hear audio from that performance on this episode which will also serve as a memorial to Kody Ramsey, who, along with Kyle Hupp, played drums on that performance. Ramsey died on October 2 at the age of 41.