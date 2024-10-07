Boots, horses, and a little hope

Monday, October 7:

White Roses, My God is the new album from Alan Sparhawk. Sparhawk was a longtime member of the Duluth, Minnesota band Low, which dissolved in 2022 after the death of Sparhawk’s wife and bandmate, Mimi Parker. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as music from Low’s 1994 debut album, I Could Live In Hope.

Tuesday, October 8:

Dunya is the debut album from Sudanese Canadian artist Mustafa. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Hairway to Steven, the fourth album from experimental underground band Butthole Surfers. Initially released in 1988, the record is part of a new reissue campaign from Matador Records.

Wednesday, October 9:

Imposter! is the new album from Joe Deninzon and Stratospheerius. Deninzon is a Russian-born, classically-trained violinist who is currently violinist with classic rock stalwarts Kansas. We’ll hear music from this new release as well as selections from Romance, the new release from Ireland’s Fontaines D.C.

Thursday, October 10:

Listen for an interview with Mercury Rev’s Jonathan Donahue as he discusses the band’s new album, Born Horses, the group’s creative process and his time as a member of Flaming Lips. We’ll also hear music from Karate’s 2002 album Some Boots.

Friday, October 11:

Listen for music from Sam Morrow’s On The Ride Here as well as selections from Seth James’ Lessons.

Saturday, October 12:

We’ll hear music from Cold Commodities and Knowing Pains, the latest release from Old Man Creaky Bones as well as selections from Richie Kotzen’s latest, Nomad.

