Oh brother, doomscroller returns

Monday, September 30:

Oh Brother is the upcoming album from Dawes. Consisting now solely of founding members Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, Dawes has been releasing albums since 2009. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the first album in two decades by the band Karate, Make It Fit.

Tuesday, October 1:

Live Drugs Again is the second live album from The War on Drugs. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Viewfinder, the latest from Wendy Eisenberg.

Wednesday, October 2:

We’ll hear music from Weird Rooms, one of two albums released in 2024 by the band The Black Watch, as well as selections from +/- {Plus/Minus}’s latest, Further Afield.

Thursday, October 3:

Listen for selections from The Bed Is In The Ocean, the 1998 album from the band Karate as well as selections from The Black Watch’s The Morning Papers Have Given Us The Vapours.

Friday, October 4:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from The War On Drugs, Karate, Dawes, and Immersion with SUSS.

Saturday, October 5:

Slang Spirituals is the new release from Los Angeles-based vocalist Lady Blackbird. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Misadventures of Doomscroller, the 2022 LP from Dawes.

