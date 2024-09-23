Machines and melodies

Monday, September 23:

Longtime drummer with pre-grunge legends Melvins, Dale Crover has just issued his latest solo album, Glossolalia, which features guest appearances from Ty Segall, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, and Tom Waits. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Allegra Krieger’s Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine.

Tuesday, September 24:

SHINBANGUMI is the latest release from Ginger Root, the name under which California multi-instrumentalist and producer Cameron Lew has been recording since 2017. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the latest by Gardens & Villa, Ultra Terrestrial.

Wednesday, September 25:

My Anti-Aircraft Friend is the debut album from Los Angeles trio Julie. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as songs from Sonic Youth’s 1995 album, Washing Machine.

Thursday, September 26:

Listen for selections from Endless, the new release from experimental London-based musician Nala Sinephro. We’ll also hear music from The Moon and The Melodies, the 1986 album from Scottish dream pop band Cocteau Twins and American minimalist composer Harold Budd.

Friday, September 27:

We’ll hear selections from Mississippi Fred McDowell’s 1970 album, I Do Not Play No Rock ‘n’ Roll, as well as music from Edgar Winter’s White Trash, the 1971 sophomore release from Edgar Winter. The record features appearances from Winter’s brother Johnny, guitarist Rick Derringer, percussion legend Ray Barretto, and punk poet and singe Patti Smith.

Saturday, September 28:

Released in 1974, Apostrophe was Frank Zappa’s sixth solo album. Notable for the inclusion of his first charting single, “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow,” and the anti-racist ballad “Uncle Remus,” the album reached the top 10 on the Billboardcharts. The record has just been reissued in expanded form and features live performances from the era with a short-lived version of Zappa’s touring band. We’ll hear selections from this new deluxe edition as well as music from Wake Up Call,the latest album from Chester Thompson, who was a member of Zappa’s band in the 1970s and went on to perform the same duties with British pop and prog titans Genesis.

