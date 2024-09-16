Nomads, brothers, and horses

Monday, September 16:

Nomad is the latest release from guitarist and songwriter Richie Kotzen. Informed by the Pennsylvania native’s love of soul, funk, and hard rock, it’s his first album under his own name since 2020’s 50 For 50. We’ll hear music from Nomad as well as selections from Brothers, the upcoming record from Dawes.

Tuesday, September 17:

Tony Levin has been making records since the 1970s, although usually with other people. His discography is notable for work with artists such as Peter Gabriel, Paula Cole, and Paul Simon and although he’s been a longtime member of King Crimson, his recorded output under his own name is fairly scant. He’s just released his latest recording, Bringing It Down To The Bass. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from the latest by Mercury Rev, Born Horses.

Wednesday, September 18:

Released in 1984, Say What You Will … Karl Sold The Truck is the debut album from Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Soul Asylum. Produced by Bob Mould (Hüsker Dü, Sugar), the record was also reissued in 2018 as Say What You Will … Anything Can Happen. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as music from Mercury Rev’s 2005 album The Secret Migration.

Thursday, September 19:

We’ll hear music from Hurry Up and Wait, the 2020 album from Soul Asylum. Released after vocalist and primary songwriter Dave Pirner returned to Minnesota after years of living elsewhere, it was the band’s first album in four years. We’ll also hear selections from Mercury Rev’s 2008 album Snowflake Midnight.

Friday, September 20:

Listen for selections from Roll With Me, the latest from Duke Robillard as well as selections from Chasing The Sun by Colin James.

Saturday, September 21:

We’ll hear music from Mercury Rev’s latest, Born Horses as well as selections from Hüsker Dü’s 1986 album Candy Apple Grey, the trio’s first album for the Warner Bros. label. The band would break up roughly two years later after releasing what many consider the group’s finest album, Warehouse: Songs and Stories.

