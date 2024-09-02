Majestic views

Monday, September 2:

We mark Labor Day with selections from Kirk Rundstrom, John Hiatt, Los Lobos, Mitski, Pretenders, and more.

Tuesday, September 3:

Mileage is the latest release from Texas blues-based singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Woodland, the latest by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Wednesday, September 4:

When Mercury Rev’s 1995 album See You On the Other Side failed to achieve commercial success band co-founders Jonathan Donahue and Grasshopper vowed to record one more album and, possibly, break up. The music the band came up with was included on 1998’s Deserter’s Songs, which was met with almost universal acclaim and strong sales in virtually every territory except for the one the band calls home, North America. We’ll hear music from Deserter’s Songs on this episode of the show as well as music from Wild God, the latest by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

Thursday, September 5:

Released in 2019, Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited is the band Mercury Rev’s song-by-song recreation of Bobbie Gentry’s 1968 album The Delta Sweete. Vocalists Beth Orton, Phoebe Bridgers, Norah Jones, Lucinda Williams, and Hope Sandoval (Mazzy Star) join the core band for classics such as Luther Dixon and Al Smith’s “Big Boss Man,” John D. Loudermilk’s “Tobacco Road,” and Gentry originals such as “Reunion” and “Okolona River bottom Band.” We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Ruthie Foster’s latest, Mileage.

Friday, September 6:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Thurston Moore, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, St. Lenox, Allegra Krieger, and Alan Sparhawk, formerly of the band Low.

Saturday, September 7:

American composer Ellen Reid won a Pulitzer Prize for her 2019 opera p r i s m and her work has been performed by the New York Philharmonic and Boston Symphony Orchestra. Her latest album is Big Majestic and finds Reid collaborating with Kronos Quartet, Shabaka Hutchings (Sons of Kemet, Shabaka and The Ancestors), among others. We’ll hear music from Big Majestic plus selections from the latest by Wendy Eisenberg, Viewfinder. After suffering from vision problems their whole life, Eisenberg decided to undergo Lasik surgery in 2021. The result is a song cycle about “vision, the visible, signs, viewpoints, eyes themselves.”

