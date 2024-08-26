Horses, dreams, and great salami

Monday, August 26:

Released in 1985, This Is The Sea was the third album from The Waterboys. The critically acclaimed album explores themes of spirituality, romantic love, and English politics. It’s also seen as the peak of the collaboration between members Mike Scott and Karl Wallinger. A recent boxed set titled 1985 explores the creation of that album. We’ll hear selections from that collection on this episode of the show as well as music from Egyptology, the 1997 album from Wallinger’s band World Party.

Tuesday, August 27:

In the early ‘80s Steve Wynn founded The Dream Syndicate, a group that was central to the Paisley Underground scene in Los Angeles. Wynn has just released the memoir I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True and the companion album Make It Right. We’ll hear selections from that LP plus music from The Dream Syndicate’s 1982 debut, The Days of Wine and Roses.

Wednesday, August 28:

Horse Jumper of Love is the new release from Boston’s Disaster Trick. We’ll hear selections from that as well as from Make It Fit, the first album in 20 years from post emo band Karate.

Thursday, August 29:

The Baseball Project is group comprised of members of The Young Fresh Fellows, The Dream Syndicate as well as former members of R.E.M. and Zuzu’s Petals. The most recent release from the collective is 2023’s Grand Salami Time,which features songs about figures such as Vin Scully, Jim Bouton, and Josh Gibson. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Steve Wynn’s Make It Right album.

Friday, August 30:

Listen for selections from Seth James’ Lessons as well as music from the latest by Little Feat, Sam’s Place.

Saturday, August 31:

We’ll preview our September featured artists Mercury Rev and Soul Asylum. Released on September 11, 2001, All Is Dream, was hailed as one of the best albums of that year by the British music magazine Q. The record was also a considerable success in the U.K. and Europe. We’ll hear music from that release as well selections from 1990 Soul Asylum LP And The Horse They Rode In On. It was the Minneapolis band’s final album for the A&M label and came just two years before their commercial breakthrough via the album Grave Dancer’s Union.

