Bees and bad intentions

Monday, August 12:

Listen for selections from the new release by Yarn, Born Blessed and Grateful as well as new songs from Fulton Calvery, Dawes, Hamish Anderson, and more.

Tuesday, August 13:

The band Spoon has just issued a new deluxe edition of its 2014 album They Want My Soul. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from All In: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years), the new posthumous collection from Justin Townes Earle. We’ll also get to some music from Steve Earle’s 2024 live album, Alone Again.

Wednesday, August 14:

Released in 1999, The Soft Bulletin is the ninth album from Oklahoma City’s Flaming Lips. The record marked a departure on both the musical and lyrical fronts for the band, focusing on themes of friendship, loss, and absurdities within daily life. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from When I’m Called, the latest by Jake Xerxes Fussell.

Thursday, August 15:

Released in 1994, Bee Thousand was the seventh album from Dayton, Ohio’s Guided By Voices. Taking its title from a child’s game of holding one’s tongue and saying “Beethoven,” the record was the first to garner the group mainstream attention and allowed founding member and primary songwriter Robert Pollard to leave his longtime post as an elementary school teacher. The record additionally brought the concept of lo-fi recordings into the mainstream. Guided By Voices has just issued a new recording of the song “I Am A Scientist” from Bee Thousand. We’ll hear it and other songs from the collection on this episode of the show. We’ll also get to music from Pollard’s side project Rip Van Winkle’s 2024 effort, The Grand Rapids EP.

Friday, August 16:

We’ll hear music from Curtis Salgado via the album Fine By Me, plus selections from Chris Cain’s Good Intentions Gone Bad.

Saturday, August 17:

Listen for selections from Out of Sight, the 2019 release from Jakes Xerxes Fussell, as well as music from John Hiatt’s 2000 album, Crossing Muddy Waters.