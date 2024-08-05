A frenzy and a friend of a friend

Monday, August 5:

One Hand Up is the latest release from New York City-based singer-songwriter Karen Haglof. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as new selections from Richie Kotzen, Pom Pom Squad and a new version of a classic Guided By Voices tune as the group celebrates three decades since the release of its album Bee Thousand, which allowed frontman Robert Pollard the opportunity to leave his longstanding teaching career and focus on music.

Tuesday, August 6:

Listen for music from Romanticism, the latest from singer-songwriter Hannah Vu as well as selections from King Hannah’s Big Swimmer release. We’ll also hear from The Folk Implosion and Gillian Welch in collaboration with Barry Gibb.

Wednesday, August 7:

Notes From A Quiet Life is the latest release from Washed Out. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Frenzy, the 1979 effort by New Zealand’s Split Enz, featuring Neil and Tim Finn (later of Crowded House).

Thursday, August 8:

We’ll hear selections from Acadia, the upcoming effort from fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams as well as music from Gillian Welch’s 1996 release Revival.

Friday, August 9:

Listen for music from Slash’s blues-tinted album Orgy of the Damned, which features guest appearances from Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, and Chris Stapleton, as well as music from late Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher and his classic Irish Tour ’74 LP.

Saturday, August 10:

We’ll hear music from A Friend of a Friend, the 2009 release from Dave Rawlings Machine as well as selections from Jake Xerxes Fussell’s 2022 release, Good and Green Again.

