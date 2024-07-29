Days of the future, days for the uncommon

Monday, July 29:

Every Time I Think About You is the upcoming album from The Cactus Blossoms. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from the new deluxe edition of Katy Kirby’s 2024 album Blue Raspberry.

Tuesday, July 30:

We’ll preview our August featured artists, Jake Xerxes Fussell and Gillian Welch. Welch and longtime partner David Rawlings recently announced their plans to release a new album, Empty Trainload of Sky at the end of the summer. We’ll also hear from Brave Boy, Go Indigo, and more.

Wednesday, July 31:

This date marks Uncommon Musical Instrument Day or Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day. Whatever you choose to call it, we’ll celebrate with selections from Peter Gabriel, Steve Vai, Kansas-born composer Moondog, and more.

Thursday, August 1:

Listen for selections from the self-titled debut album by New York City’s As For The Future as well as music from August featured artist, Jake Xerxes Fussell.

Friday, August 2:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Soul Asylum, The Cactus Blossoms, Dawes, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings and much more.

Saturday, August 3:

Listen for music from The Days of Wine and Roses, the 1982 debut recording from The Dream Syndicate as well as selections from Mark Lanegan’s 1990 debut solo effort, The Winding Sheet.

