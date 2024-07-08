Hot sun, cool shroud, bright lights

Monday, July 8:

Sentir que no sabes is the new release from Mexico City-based cellist Mabe Fratti. The Guatemalan-born musician blends elements of rock, the avant-garde and other musical genres in a manner that is all her own. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show as well as selections from My Light, My Destroyer from Cassandra Jenkins.

Tuesday, July 9:

Hot Sun Cool Shroud is the new EP from Wilco. Listen for selections from that as well as music from the 1974 album by Richard and Linda Thompson, I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight.

Wednesday, July 10:

When I’m Called is the latest album from Jake Xerxes Fussell. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the new expanded edition of Katy Kirby’s 2024 album, Blue Raspberry.

Thursday, July 11:

Whisky A Go Go, 1968 is the new archival release from Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention. The three-disc set captures the legendary Los Angeles venue at the height of the city’s late ‘60s counterculture movement. Although intended to be released as a live album at the time, the full recording sat in Zappa’s considerable vault decades before archivist Joe Travers oversaw its release this year. Listen for selections from this recording as well as music from Ship to Shore, the latest from Richard Thompson.

Friday, July 12:

Orgy of the Damned is the new blues-influenced recording from Slash. The recording features guest appearances from Chris Robinson, Gary Clark Jr., and Paul Rodgers. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show as well as music from Joe Bonamassa’s new release, Curtain Call (Live at The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra).

Saturday, July 13:

Bernie Worrell: Wave From The WOOniverse is the posthumous release from legendary keyboardist Bernie Worrell (Parliament-Funkadelic, Talking Heads, Gov’t Mule). Listen for selections from that release as well as music from Linda Thompson’s latest, Proxy Music.