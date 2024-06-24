© 2024 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Claps and murmurs

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 24, 2024 at 8:55 AM CDT

Monday, June 24: 
In 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings spent four days in London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios, performing and being filmed by director David Litchfield. The sessions resulted in a documentary titled One Hand Clapping. The audio from those sessions has never seen a proper release until this year. We’ll hear selections from the new One Hand Clapping LP and material from the self-titled debut by New York collective As For The Future, plus brand new music by The Cactus Blossoms, Brave Boy, Jon Regen, and Richard Thompson.

Tuesday, June 25: 
We’ll hear music from R.E.M.’s 1983 debut album Murmur as well as selections from the newly reissued debut by The dB’s, Stands for Decibels. Plus: Selections from Late Slip, As For The Future, Friendship Commanders, and Pretend Friend.

Wednesday, June 26: 
Ship To Shore is the latest release from legendary singer-songwriter Richard Thompson. We’ll hear selections from that as well as Proxy Music, the new LP by Thompson’s ex-wife Linda Thompson and son Teddy Thompson. Plus music from Spacehog, Immersion with Thor Harris, and Brave Boy.

Thursday, June 27: 
Listen for music from Eight Pointed Star, the new release from singer-songwriter Marina Allen as well as music from Big Swimmer by King Hannah.

Friday, June 28: 
Human Decency is the new LP from Sugaray Rayford. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as selections from Rory Gallagher’s Irish Tour ’74.

Saturday, June 29: 
We welcome special guest Peter Jesperson on this episode of Strange Currency. Jesperson’s 2023 memoir Euphoric Recall: A Half Century as a Music Fan, Producer, DJ, Record Executive, and Tastemaker explores several facets of his career, including his time managing The Replacements and his work at both Twin/Tone and New West Records. Jesperson discusses music from Tim Easton, Slim Dunlap, Bob Dylan, Soul Asylum, and Minor Premiers.

Strange Currency music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
