Claps and murmurs

Monday, June 24:

In 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings spent four days in London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios, performing and being filmed by director David Litchfield. The sessions resulted in a documentary titled One Hand Clapping. The audio from those sessions has never seen a proper release until this year. We’ll hear selections from the new One Hand Clapping LP and material from the self-titled debut by New York collective As For The Future, plus brand new music by The Cactus Blossoms, Brave Boy, Jon Regen, and Richard Thompson.

Tuesday, June 25:

We’ll hear music from R.E.M.’s 1983 debut album Murmur as well as selections from the newly reissued debut by The dB’s, Stands for Decibels. Plus: Selections from Late Slip, As For The Future, Friendship Commanders, and Pretend Friend.

Wednesday, June 26:

Ship To Shore is the latest release from legendary singer-songwriter Richard Thompson. We’ll hear selections from that as well as Proxy Music, the new LP by Thompson’s ex-wife Linda Thompson and son Teddy Thompson. Plus music from Spacehog, Immersion with Thor Harris, and Brave Boy.

Thursday, June 27:

Listen for music from Eight Pointed Star, the new release from singer-songwriter Marina Allen as well as music from Big Swimmer by King Hannah.

Friday, June 28:

Human Decency is the new LP from Sugaray Rayford. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as selections from Rory Gallagher’s Irish Tour ’74.

Saturday, June 29:

We welcome special guest Peter Jesperson on this episode of Strange Currency. Jesperson’s 2023 memoir Euphoric Recall: A Half Century as a Music Fan, Producer, DJ, Record Executive, and Tastemaker explores several facets of his career, including his time managing The Replacements and his work at both Twin/Tone and New West Records. Jesperson discusses music from Tim Easton, Slim Dunlap, Bob Dylan, Soul Asylum, and Minor Premiers.