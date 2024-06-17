McCartney celebrates a birthday, a new season arrives and the MC5 gets weighty

Monday, June 17:

Released in 1979, Slow Train Coming was Bob Dylan’s nineteenth studio album and the first recorded after his conversion to Christianity. Produced by Jerry Wexler and featuring Mark Knopfler and Pick Withers of Dire Straits, the record ushered in one of the most controversial periods of Dylan’s career. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show along with music from Truth from Robin Macy and Kentucky White.

Tuesday, June 18:

We celebrate the birthday of Paul McCartney with selections from his time with The Beatles, Wings, and as a solo artist as well as covers of his songs from Lake Street Dive, Joe Cocker and others. We’ll also hear McCartney in collaboration with Super Furry Animals, The Beach Boys and with Youth (Killing Joke) in the project The Fireman.

Wednesday, June 19:

Heavy Lifting is the first album of new music from proto-punk band MC5. It features some of the final recorded performances by founding members Wayne Kramer and Dennis Thompson, who both passed earlier in 2024. We’ll hear the first single from the album as well as new music from Brave Boy, Lady Blackbird, and Valerie June.

Thursday, June 20:

We celebrate the first day of summer with selections from Erasure, Bruce Springsteen, Sam Cooke, Mia Doi Todd and more.

Friday, June 21:

Listen for new music from Black Country Communion, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and singer-songwriter Jon Regen.

Saturday, June 22:

Birds & Beasts is the latest from ambient country outfit Suss. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Linda Thompson and Teddy Thompson, Cassandra Jenkins, and Valerie June.