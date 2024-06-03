Nights, lies, and moons

Monday, June 3:

Released in 1995, Pulse was the second live album from the David Gilmour-led version of Pink Floyd. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as Gilmour’s latest single (taken from the album Luck and Strange, which will arrive later this year), plus music from Arooj Aftab’s brand new release, Night Reign.

Tuesday, June 4:

We celebrate the birthday of guitarist Reeves Gabrels (The Cure) with music from his time with David Bowie, The Cure, and from his solo albums The Sacred Squall of Now and Ulysses (Della Notte) plus music from Joywave, Yes, and John Grant.

Wednesday, June 5:

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is the latest release from Shannon & The Clams. Listen for selections from that recording as well as music from Charlie Wilks, English Teacher, The Lemon Twigs, and more.

Thursday, June 6:

When musician Lowell George died in 1979, he left behind a small but impressive discography, most of it recorded with the band Little Feat. George had formed the group at the insistence of Frank Zappa and quickly released a series of records that remain highly influential to this day. His songs are the subject of a new tribute from the Sweet Relief organization titled Long Distance Love. The collection features contributions from Ben Harper, Larry Goldings, Dave Alvin and from George’s daughter, Inara. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Split Lip Rayfield’s On My Way.

Friday, June 7:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from new and upcoming albums from As For The Future, Late Slip, Cassandra Jenkins, John Grant, and Arooj Aftab.

Saturday, June 8:

John Grant’s latest release is The Art of the Lie. Grant, who grew up in Michigan and Colorado, has released a series of acclaimed albums since 2010’s Queen of Denmark. Currently based in Iceland, he explores a variety of themes on this new recording including parent/child relationships, personal tragedies and self-reflection, through the lenses of empathy and his singular sense of humor. We’ll hear music from as well as selections from Liz Brasher’s latest, Baby Damn.