Kings, maps, lies, and the truth

Monday, May 27:

Released in 2021, Daddy’s Home was the sixth album from St. Vincent. Inspired by events from musician Annie Clark’s personal life as well as the music of New York City from the early 1970s, the record features favorites such as “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “Birth in Reverse.” We’ll hear music from that release on this episode of the show as well as selections from John Grant’s upcoming album The Art of the Lie.

Tuesday, May 28:

Find Your Way is the latest release from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Tim Easton. Listen for music from that as well as songs from St. Vincent’s 2014 self-titled album as well as new music from Little Feat and Pretend Friend.

Wednesday, May 29:

Strut of Kings is the upcoming release from Dayton, Ohio’s Guided By Voices. Although the band has released three albums a year in recent times, the band’s founder Robert Pollard has promised that this will be the only LP from the group this year. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from St. Vincent’s 2011 set Strange Mercy.

Thursday, May 30:

GarciaLive Vol.21 is the latest archival release from the Jerry Garcia estate. The recording captures the Jerry Garcia Band live at Berkley, California’s Keystone club, a venue the late Grateful Dead leader played frequently in the 1970s during breaks from touring and recording. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Dead & Company, Phish, and the Grateful Dead.

Friday, May 31:

Listen for selections from Tinsley Ellis’ Naked Truth album plus selections from Sam’s Place, the latest from Little Feat.

Saturday, June 1:

We’ll preview our June features artists, John Grant and Arooj Aftab with selections from Grant’s Pale Green Ghosts effort and music from Aftab’s Night Reign. We’ll also hear from David Gilmour, Pink Floyd, The Dream Academy, Indigo Girls, and Grace Jones.

