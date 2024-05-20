The east, the west, and life underwater

Monday, May 20:

We’ll hear music from Underwater Over There, the latest release from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor, as well as selections from the upcoming archival release from Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, Live at The Whisky A Go Go 1968. Plus songs from John Grant, David Gilmour, and St. Vincent.

Tuesday, May 21:

Released in 1974, From The Mars Hotel is the seventh studio album from the Grateful Dead. The record is being reissued this summer. We’ll hear selections off the expanded edition of the LP, From The Mars Hotel: The Angel’s Share on this episode as well as music from a February 1976 performance by the Jerry Garcia Band captured live at the Keystone in Berkeley, California.

Wednesday, May 22:

Funeral For Justice is the new acclaimed release from musician Mdou Moctar. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Look To The East, Look To The West, the latest from Camera Obscura.

Thursday, May 23:

Listen for music from Liz Brasher’s latest, Baby Damn. Brasher melds classic gospel and soul influences with contemporary flourishes on this new recording. We’ll also hear from Pretend Friend, E, and more.

Friday, May 24:

We celebrate Bob Dylan’s birthday on this episode of the show with covers of his songs from Richie Havens, Mavis Staples, R.L. Burnside, and more.

Saturday, May 25:

We'll hear material from that as well as selections from Truth, the recent effort from Robin Macy and Kentucky White.