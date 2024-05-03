Celebrating Willie Nelson and new local/regional releases

Monday, April 29:

We celebrate the birthday of Willie Nelson with selections from throughout his career, including collaborations with Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and Ray Charles, plus selections from The Little Willies, Phosphorescent, and more.

Tuesday, April 30:

We’ll hear music from the band E’s album Negative Work, plus selections from Sleater-Kinney, Peter Gabriel, Go Indigo and more.

Wednesday, May 1:

All About The Bones is the latest from acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Smither. We’ll hear selections from that release plus music from the debut by Arbuckle & Long, Gonna Be Justified.

Thursday, May 2:

Only God Was Above Us is the latest effort from Vampire Weekend. Listen for selections from that release as well as selections from St. Vincent’s new LP, All Born Screaming.

Friday, May 3:

It’s our New Month, New Music special with selections from Brave Boy, Go Indigo, Jeremiah Foundation, E, Unwed Sailor, and Pearl Jam.

Saturday, May 4:

Listen for selections from Keo & Them, The Bird and The Bee, Vehicles, Rudy Love & The Encore, John Martyn, and Us3.