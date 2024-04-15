Comeback kids, crimson kings, and a band underwater

Monday, April 15:

Bite Down is the latest release from North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Rosali. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Rudy Love & The Encore, The Beatles, and Glen Campbell.

Tuesday, April 16:

Listen for selections from Comeback Kid, the latest release from Lake Street Dive’s Bridget Kearney. We’ll also hear music from the band’s upcoming record, Good Together, and music from Underwater Over There, the soon-to-be-released album from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor.

Wednesday, April 17:

We’ll hear new music from Jeremiah Foundation, Eels, St. Vincent, and music from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s latest, Stellar Evolution.

Thursday, April 18:

Listen for music from Hannah Frances’ 2024 album Keeper of the Shepherd as well as music from Adrianne Lenker’s acclaimed album from this year, Bright Future.

Friday, April 19:

British guitarist Robin Trower celebrates the half century anniversary of his landmark album Bridge of Sighs this year with a deluxe reissue of that recording. On this episode of Strange Currency we’ll hear selections from Trower’s 1976 album Live!, which features songs that appeared on Bridge of Sighs and other favorites from the early part of his career. Listen for that as well as music from Arbuckle & Long, and Chris Smither from his upcoming recording, All About the Bones.

Saturday, April 20:

Former King Crimson vocalist recently announced a new project, Beat, which will perform music from the 1980s version of that band. Belew has recruited fellow Frank Zappa alum Steve Vai on guitar, former King Crimson bassist and Chapman Stick player Tony Levin and Tool drummer Danny Carey to accompany him. We’ll hear music from King Crimson’s 1981 album Discipline as well as selections from Tim Easton, Crowded House, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lyle Lovett, and the new single from Go Indigo.