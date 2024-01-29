Bluebirds, blue raspberries

Monday, January 29:

Listen for music from This Bluebird Wants Me Dead, the 2014 release from Vehicles as well as selections from Cake, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and beck.

Tuesday, January 30:

We’ll hear brand-new music from Charlie Parr, Lemonheads, and Sarah Jarosz as well as songs by Elvis Costello, Jon Regen, and Linda Thompson.

Wednesday, January 31:

Listen for selections from Shawn Colvin’s Cover Girl release as well as music from k.d. lang, David Crosby, and Lyle Lovett.

Thursday, February 1:

We’ll hear selections from Sarah Jarosz’s brand-new album Polaroid Lovers as well as music from Blue Raspberries, the latest by Katy Kirby.

Friday, February 2:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with songs from Sleater Kinney, Sarah Jarosz, Katy Kirby, and yMusic with Bruce Hornsby.

Saturday, February 3:

We’ll hear selections from former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, and First Aid Kit.