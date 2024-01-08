© 2024 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Favorites from 2023 and a sampling of upcoming releases

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 8, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST

Monday, January 8: 
We’ll hear music from Katy Kirby’s upcoming album Blue Raspberry, a selection from Emma Ruth Rundle’s On Dark Horses plus songs from Rudy Love & The Encore, M. Ward, Sufjan Stevens, and Big Thief.

Tuesday, January 9: 
Listen for music from Brave Boy, Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, J Hacha De Zola, Charley Crockett, and Friendship Commanders.

Wednesday, January 10: 
We’ll hear music from Thin Lizzy, The Cure, Dom Flemons, Lazy Lester, and Trevor Horn with Lady Blackbird.

Thursday, January 11: 
Listen for music from Wayne Gottstine’s 2023 album Fallen as well as selections from The Replacements’ 2023 box set Tim (Let It Bleed Edition).

Friday, January 12: 
We’ll hear music from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations’ 2023 release Live at The Shamrock Lounge as well as selections from Queen Esther, Taj Mahal, Gary Moore, and Josh White.

Saturday, January 13: 
Listen for music from Bonnie Raitt, Billy Strings, Los Lobos, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
