Favorites from 2023 and a sampling of upcoming releases

Monday, January 8:

We’ll hear music from Katy Kirby’s upcoming album Blue Raspberry, a selection from Emma Ruth Rundle’s On Dark Horses plus songs from Rudy Love & The Encore, M. Ward, Sufjan Stevens, and Big Thief.

Tuesday, January 9:

Listen for music from Brave Boy, Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, J Hacha De Zola, Charley Crockett, and Friendship Commanders.

Wednesday, January 10:

We’ll hear music from Thin Lizzy, The Cure, Dom Flemons, Lazy Lester, and Trevor Horn with Lady Blackbird.

Thursday, January 11:

Listen for music from Wayne Gottstine’s 2023 album Fallen as well as selections from The Replacements’ 2023 box set Tim (Let It Bleed Edition).

Friday, January 12:

We’ll hear music from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations’ 2023 release Live at The Shamrock Lounge as well as selections from Queen Esther, Taj Mahal, Gary Moore, and Josh White.

Saturday, January 13:

Listen for music from Bonnie Raitt, Billy Strings, Los Lobos, and Old Crow Medicine Show.