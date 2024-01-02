Strange Currency's Best Music of 2023

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

Tie:

1. Forest Standards Vol.3—David Lord/Dulce—Maria Elena Silva/Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? —Kara Jackson

2. Black Classical Music—Yussef Dayes

3. The Chicago Sessions—Rodney Crowell

4. Satisfied Mind—Jon Regen

5. Javelin—Sufjan Stevens

6. I’ve Got Me—Joanna Sternberg

7. the record—boygenius

8. The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We—Mitski

9. The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat—Mike Keneally

10. Wronger—Cowboys in the Campfire

11. I Killed Your Dog—L’Rain

12. Traveling Wildfire—Dom Flemons

13. The Greater Wings—Julie Byrne

14. The Returner—Allison Russell

15. Spectral Lines—Josh Ritter

16. A Cat in the Rain—Turnpike Troubadours

17. Flight—Alex Sadnik

18. Ballads—Dave Easley

19. Weathervanes—Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

20. Anarchist Gospel—Sunny War

21. I Am Not There Anymore—The Clientele

22. Supernatural Thing—M. Ward

23. Valley of Heart’s Delight—Margo Cilker

24. Still Waters—Chris Opperman

25. Without a Tribe—J Hacha De Zola

