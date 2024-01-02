Strange Currency's Best Music of 2023
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2023.
Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.
Tie:
1. Forest Standards Vol.3—David Lord/Dulce—Maria Elena Silva/Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? —Kara Jackson
2. Black Classical Music—Yussef Dayes
3. The Chicago Sessions—Rodney Crowell
4. Satisfied Mind—Jon Regen
5. Javelin—Sufjan Stevens
6. I’ve Got Me—Joanna Sternberg
7. the record—boygenius
8. The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We—Mitski
9. The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat—Mike Keneally
10. Wronger—Cowboys in the Campfire
11. I Killed Your Dog—L’Rain
12. Traveling Wildfire—Dom Flemons
13. The Greater Wings—Julie Byrne
14. The Returner—Allison Russell
15. Spectral Lines—Josh Ritter
16. A Cat in the Rain—Turnpike Troubadours
17. Flight—Alex Sadnik
18. Ballads—Dave Easley
19. Weathervanes—Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
20. Anarchist Gospel—Sunny War
21. I Am Not There Anymore—The Clientele
22. Supernatural Thing—M. Ward
23. Valley of Heart’s Delight—Margo Cilker
24. Still Waters—Chris Opperman
25. Without a Tribe—J Hacha De Zola