© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW offices will be closed December 25 and January 1. The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. December 26-29.
Music
Strange Currency

New year, old music

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 1, 2024 at 12:01 AM CST

Monday, January 1: 
Listen for selections from the 2023 box set from The Replacements, Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) as well as selections from Social Cinema, Rudy Love & The Encore, and Wayne Gottstine. We’ll also remember some of the musicians who passed in 2023, including Jeff Beck, Tina Turner, and David Crosby.

Tuesday, January 2: 
We’ll hear music from Sufjan Stevens, Jon Regen, Joanna Sternberg and Cowboys in the Campfire, plus Sinead O’ Connor, Tina Turner, and Lazy Lester.

Wednesday, January 3: 
Listen for selections from The Cavves, Team Tremolo, and Wayne Gottstine as well as music from David Bowie, Mike Keneally, and The Band.

Thursday, January 4: 
We’ll hear music from Mike Keneally’s 2023 album The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat plus music from Kara Jackson, Sunny War, Team Tremolo, and Dave Easley.

Friday, January 5: 
Listen for selections from Keo & Them, War, boygenius, The Cavves, and Danielle Nicole.

Saturday, January 6: 
We’ll hear music from Rodney Crowell’s Jeff Tweedy-produced 2023 release, The Chicago Sessions as well as music from 100 Years of Hank, the most recent release from Haymakers.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin