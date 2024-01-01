New year, old music

Monday, January 1:

Listen for selections from the 2023 box set from The Replacements, Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) as well as selections from Social Cinema, Rudy Love & The Encore, and Wayne Gottstine. We’ll also remember some of the musicians who passed in 2023, including Jeff Beck, Tina Turner, and David Crosby.

Tuesday, January 2:

We’ll hear music from Sufjan Stevens, Jon Regen, Joanna Sternberg and Cowboys in the Campfire, plus Sinead O’ Connor, Tina Turner, and Lazy Lester.

Wednesday, January 3:

Listen for selections from The Cavves, Team Tremolo, and Wayne Gottstine as well as music from David Bowie, Mike Keneally, and The Band.

Thursday, January 4:

We’ll hear music from Mike Keneally’s 2023 album The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat plus music from Kara Jackson, Sunny War, Team Tremolo, and Dave Easley.

Friday, January 5:

Listen for selections from Keo & Them, War, boygenius, The Cavves, and Danielle Nicole.

Saturday, January 6:

We’ll hear music from Rodney Crowell’s Jeff Tweedy-produced 2023 release, The Chicago Sessions as well as music from 100 Years of Hank, the most recent release from Haymakers.