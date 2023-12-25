A Monkee sings R.E.M. and Valerie June sings Duran Duran

Monday, December 25:

Listen for holiday music from Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Cat Power, and more.

Tuesday, December 26:

In 1988, Frank Zappa launched what would become his final tour with his final U.S. concert happening on March 25 of that year. The concert is commemorated on the 2001 release, Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Peter Gabriel, Valerie June, and Rudy Love & The Encore.

Wednesday, December 27:

Listen for music from Peter Gabriel’s mid-80s classic So as well as Frank Zappa’s take on classic doo-wop, Greasy Love Songs.

Thursday, December 28:

Listen for music from former Monkees member Micky Dolenz’s 2023 release, Dolenz Sings R.E.M. as well as music from Peter Gabriel’s latest, i/o.

Friday, December 29:

We’ll hear selections from Gov’t Mule’s latest, Time of the Signs as well as selections from Robin Trower, Sue Foley, and Susan Tedeschi with Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Saturday, December 30:

Listen for music from Frank Zappa’s You Can’t Do That on Stage Anymore, Vol.5, which spotlights performances from The Mothers of Invention. Plus: Selections from Cat Power, Warren Zevon, Peter Gabriel, and King Crimson.