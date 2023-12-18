A solstice and a wide range of rock ‘n’ roll birthdays

Monday, December 18:

Keith Richards turns 80 on this date. We’ll mark the occasion with selections from his work as a solo artist, as a member of the Rolling Stones and collaborations with artists such as Nona Hendryx, Hubert Sumlin, Peter Tosh, and Tom Waits.

Tuesday, December 19:

Listen for new music from Rudy Love & The Encore, holiday music from Jackson Browne, Bahamas, and The Pogues. We’ll also hear from Cruising With Ruben & the Jets, the 1968 release from The Mothers of Invention, a loving parody of ‘50s doo-wop music.

Wednesday, December 20:

We mark the birthdays of musicians Mike Keneally, Mike Watt, and Billy Bragg on this episode, including selections from Bragg’s 1988 album Workers Playtime. We’ll also hear holiday music from Jeff Beck, Rodney Crowell, and Sufjan Stevens.

Thursday, December 21:

We celebrate the winter solstice with music from Crash Test Dummies, Travis, Cowboy Junkies, and Kathleen Edwards.

Friday, December 22:

Listen for holiday-themed music from John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, and Floyd Dixon as well as selections from Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, and Albert King.

Saturday, December 23:

We’ll mark the birthday of multi-instrumentalist Adrian Belew with selections from his solo career, his work with Frank Zappa and selections from his time as a member of King Crimson. Plus: Selections from Linda Thompson, The Chieftains with Jackson Browne, and a classic from Wings.