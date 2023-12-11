World Violin Day and stories from a howling book

Monday, December 11:

Listen for selections from Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy album as well as music from Vs., the 1993 sophomore release from Pearl Jam.

Tuesday, December 12:

Eleven was a Los Angeles-based trio featuring Alain Johannes, Natasha Shneider and Jack Irons (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam). Between 1991 and 2003, the group released a series of albums that culminated in 2003’s Howling Book,which has just been reissued. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Chris Cornell’s 1999 album Euphoria Mourning, which features songs co-written with Shneider and Johannes, who also co-produced the album.

Wednesday, December 13:

We mark World Violin Day on this episode of the show with selections from Old Crow Medicine Show, Kansas, and Jackson Browne.

Thursday, December 14:

Listen for selections from December featured artists Peter Gabriel and Frank Zappa as well as music from Sly & The Family Stone, Average White Band, Prince, and The Temptations.

Friday, December 15:

We’ll hear music from Ruthie Foster’s Runaway Soul as well as music from the latest by Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Live at The Shamrock Lounge. Plus selections from Son House, Crooked Still, and Gov’t Mule.

Saturday, December 16:

Released in 1971, L.A. Woman is the sixth album from The Doors and the band’s final effort to feature vocalist Jim Morrison, who died a little over two months after the record’s arrival. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as music from Lucy Dacus, Katy Kirby, The Staple Singers, and more.