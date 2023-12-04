Cars, javelins, back scratchers

Monday, December 4:

Listen for selections from December featured artists Frank Zappa and Peter Gabriel, including material from Gabriel’s time with Genesis and the albums Selling England By the Pound and The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. Plus selections from Ramones, Big Star, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.

Tuesday, December 5:

Released in 1977, Peter Gabriel’s self-titled solo debut album (later referred to as Car) features appearances from King Crimson founder Robert Fripp as well as legendary bassist Tony Levin (later of King Crimson) and the legendary guitar duo of Steve Hunter and Dick Wagner. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Javelin, the latest from Sufjan Stevens.

Wednesday, December 6:

Issued in 1986, So became Peter Gabriel’s breakthrough album and featured hits such as “Sledgehammer,” “Red Rain” and “In Your Eyes.” The record features appearances from many longtime Gabriel collaborators, including drummer Jerry Marotta, Tony Levin, and David Rhodes in addition to collaborations with Laurie Anderson and Kate Bush. We’ll hear material from that release on this episode as well as music from The Cavves, Mike Keneally, and a selection from David Gilmour’s album About Face.

Thursday, December 7:

Peter Gabriel’s 2010 collection Scratch My Back finds Gabriel covering songs from artists such as Randy Newman, Regina Spektor, and Paul Simon. Co-produced with Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, KISS), the album finds the singer accompanied by an orchestra, making for a stark, arresting collection that some critics hailed as among his best work. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Wayne Gottstine, Jon Regen, and Teddy Thompson.

Friday, December 8:

We’ll hear music from Little Walter, Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations as well as Sue Foley, Muddy Waters and R.L. Burnside.

Saturday, December 9:

We’ll hear music from Peter Gabriel’s 1992 album Us, a record that found the veteran singer collaborating with Sinead O’Connor on two songs and working closely with producer Daniel Lanois (U2, Bob Dylan). Also listen for selections from The Winery Dogs, Chris Cornell, and Nirvana.