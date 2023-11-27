Singles, shamrocks, and trash

Monday, November 27:

We’ll hear selections from Lazy Lester’s recently reissued 1998 album All Over You plus selections from Live at the Shamrock Lounge from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations.

Tuesday, November 28:

Listen for more music from Cat Power’s Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert as well as music from Sarah Jarosz, Emma Swift, and Kara Jackson.

Wednesday, November 29:

It’s Nice to Meet You: Singles Collection is the new full-length release from Social Cinema. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from the 1981 debut from The Replacements, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take out the Trash.

Thursday, November 30:

Listen for selections from Live at the Shamrock Lounge, the latest from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations as well as selections from Richard Thompson, Teddy Thompson, Jimmy Reed and Cat Power.

Friday, December 1:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Peter Gabriel, Kurt Vile, Frank Zappa, and Danielle Nicole.

Saturday, December 2:

Released in 1973, Frank Zappa’s Over-Nite Sensation features some of Zappa’s best-known songs, including “Montana” and “Dirty Love.” The record features performances from jazz giants Jean Luc Ponty and George Duke as well as backing vocals from Tina Turner. We’ll hear selections from a new box set looking back at the making of the album on this episode as well as new music from Peter Gabriel.

