Music
Strange Currency

Still waters and over-nite sensations

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST

Monday, November 20: 
Listen for music from U2, Duran Duran, and Black Pumas, plus selections from Joe Walsh, Cat Power, Kevin Gilbert.
 
Tuesday, November 21: 
Still Waters is the latest from New Jersey-based composer Chris Opperman. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as from Canyons and Waves from Griff Peters.
 
Wednesday, November 22: 
Listen for selections from Robin Trower’s 1975 in-concert release, Live! and from the new 50th anniversary edition box set of Frank Zappa’s Over-Nite Sensation. 
 
Thursday, November 23: 
We mark the Thanksgiving Day holiday with music from Jackson Browne, George Benson, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Queen, Mac DeMarco, and Split Lip Rayfield.
 
Friday, November 24: 
We’ll hear music from the latest by Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Live At The Shamrock Lounge, as well as from Lazy Lester’s All over You.

Saturday, November 25: 
We’ll hear music from Cat Power’s latest, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Concert as well as Robin Trower’s classic release, Bridge of Sighs

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
