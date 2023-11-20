Still waters and over-nite sensations

Monday, November 20:

Listen for music from U2, Duran Duran, and Black Pumas, plus selections from Joe Walsh, Cat Power, Kevin Gilbert.



Tuesday, November 21:

Still Waters is the latest from New Jersey-based composer Chris Opperman. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as from Canyons and Waves from Griff Peters.



Wednesday, November 22:

Listen for selections from Robin Trower’s 1975 in-concert release, Live! and from the new 50th anniversary edition box set of Frank Zappa’s Over-Nite Sensation.



Thursday, November 23:

We mark the Thanksgiving Day holiday with music from Jackson Browne, George Benson, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Queen, Mac DeMarco, and Split Lip Rayfield.



Friday, November 24:

We’ll hear music from the latest by Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Live At The Shamrock Lounge, as well as from Lazy Lester’s All over You.

Saturday, November 25:

We’ll hear music from Cat Power’s latest, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Concert as well as Robin Trower’s classic release, Bridge of Sighs

