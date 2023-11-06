World Saxophone Day, Joni Mitchell’s birthday and remembering Kansas musician Ryan Benton

Monday, November 6:

We mark World Saxophone Day with selections from The Rolling Stones, Los Lobos, Roland Kirk, and Morphine.

Tuesday, November 7:

We’ll mark Joni Mitchell’s 80th birthday with selections from throughout her career as well as covers of her songs by Sufjan Stevens, Willie Nelson, and David Crosby.

Wednesday, November 8:

We’ll hear selections from Keo & Them’s 2023 EP, This Time Around, as well as music from Robin Trower’s latest, Joyful Sky. We’ll also remember Kansas musician Ryan Benton of Sunshine Dreamers who passed away on October 28 at the age of 37.

Thursday, November 9:

Listen for music from Shadowlands, the latest from Canadian-born singer-songwriter Allison Russell as well as music from 100 Years of Hank, the latest by Haymakers.

Friday, November 10:

We’ll hear selections from Joyful Sky, the latest by Robin Trower plus music from Jimmy Smith, Susan Tedeschi, and Cornell Dupree.

Saturday, November 11:

Listen for music from Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert plus music from Hackney Diamonds, the latest from The Rolling Stones.