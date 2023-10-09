Monday, October 9:

We’ll hear selections from Some Kinda Love: Performing the Music of the Velvet Underground, the latest from New Jersey’s The Feelies, plus selections from the 1997 album from the Rolling Stones, Bridge to Babylon.

Tuesday, October 10:

Listen for music from the new live version of Fleetwood Mac’s classic Rumours album, recorded live in Los Angeles in 1977 plus new music from Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees, Maria Elena Silva, and St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

Wednesday, October 11:

Listen for music from Dulce, the latest by Maria Elena Silva, as well as selections from Rudy Love & The Encore, The Feelies, and Sometimes On Sunday.

Thursday, October 12:

Released in 1990, All Shook Down is the final album from The Replacements. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Sugar’s 1994 swan song, File Under: Easy Listening.

Friday, October 13:

We mark Friday the 13th with selections from Redbone, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Canned Heat, and more.

Saturday, October 14:

In 1985, The Replacements released their major label debut, Tim. Although critically lauded at the time of its release, many fans have complained across the decades about the album’s original mix. In 2023, Rhino records has issued a new box set Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) that features a fresh mix of the album as well as a live show from January 1986 and a number of rarities. We’ll hear selections from that new box on this episode of the show as well music from Al Green, Wilco, and The Feelies.