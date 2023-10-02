Hackney diamonds and a love for country

Monday, October 2:

Dulce is the new release from Chicago-based singer-songwriter Maria Elena Silva and features contributions from guitar legend Mark Ribot (Tom Waits). We’ll hear music from that as well as the first single from Hackney Diamonds, the latest from the Rolling Stones.

Tuesday, October 3:

Recorded in February 1986, just months before the firing of founding member and guitarist Bob Stinson, For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s captures The Replacements at the peak of the live powers in the group’s initial iteration. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Stephen Stills’ Live at Berkley 1971 plus music from Robin Trower, Charlie Watts, and Widespread Panic.

Wednesday, October 4:

Listen for new music from Kansas’ acoustic-driven Haymakers and the outfit’s new LP, Waconda Flyer, plus selections from Don’t Tell a Soul, the 1989 release from The Replacements.

Thursday, October 5:

Released in 1983, Undercover found the Rolling Stones coming off one of the biggest releases of its career, Tattoo You, and struggling for a musical direction. Vocalist Mick Jagger wanted to experiment with contemporary styles while guitarist Keith Richards wanted to bring the band back to its blues-based roots. The result is an album that is often of two minds and one that drove a decade-long feud between Jagger and Richards. We’ll hear music from Undercover as well as selections from Friendship Commanders, Maria Elena Silva, and Haymakers.

Friday, October 6:

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) from The Replacements as well as Rudy Love & The Encore’s The Beauty of Burdens.

Saturday, October 7:

Released in 1993, 14 Songs is the solo debut album from former Replacements vocalist Paul Westerberg. The LP features a wide range of musical styles, including forays into country, pop and spirited punk. Listen for music from that effort as well as selections from The Golden Palominos featuring Michael Stipe, Jane’s Addiction and Teddy Thompson from his new My Love of Country record.