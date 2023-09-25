Monday, September 25:

We’ll hear music from the new EP by Rudy Love & The Encore, The Beauty of Burdens, plus selections from Old Crow Medicine Show’s Jubilee.

Tuesday, September 26:

Listen for music from Old Crow Medicine Show’s Tennessee Pusher as well as a new take on a Bay City Rollers classic from St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and music from Rhiannon Giddens’ You’re the One.

Wednesday, September 27:

We’ll hear from Art Dealers, the latest from Low Cut Connie and music from the new box set from The Replacements Tim (Let It Bleed Edition).

Thursday, September 28:

Listen for selections from Justin Townes Earle, Son Volt, Uncle Tupelo, and Willie Nelson.

Friday, September 29:

Joyful Sky is the latest release from British guitar legend Robin Trower. We’ll hear music from at effort as well as selections from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Paul Rodgers, and Susan Tedeschi.

Saturday, September 30:

Released in 1984, The Replacements’ Let It Be broke the Minneapolis band from a regional to national favorite. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as a selection from the 1983 debut from Guided By Voices, Forever Since Breakfast.