Monday, September 18:

I Killed Your Dog is the latest from experimental artist L’Rain. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Old Crow Medicine Show’s celebration of Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde.

Tuesday, September 19:

We’ll hear music from A Song For Leon, a new tribute to Leon Russell, as well as music from The Breeders, Old Crow Medicine Show, M. Ward, and Grandaddy.

Wednesday, September 20:

Listen for music from Old Crow Medicine Show’s Remedy LP, which featured the Americana outfit’s second collaboration with Bob Dylan, “Sweet Amarillo,” as well as music from Wilco’s debut set, A.M. and Dylan’s classic Blood On the Tracks.

Thursday, September 21:

We’ll hear from Welshpool Frillies, the latest by Ohio’s Guided By Voices as well as music from Social Cinema, Blur, and Low Cut Connie’s latest, Art Dealers.

Friday, September 22:

Listen for two hours of blues music including selections from The Jeff Heley Band’s See The Light, Robin Trower, and The Honeydrippers, featuring Robert Plant.

Saturday, September 23:

We’ll hear music from Hand Habits’ Sugar the Bruise EP plus selections from Julie Byrne’s The Greater Wings.