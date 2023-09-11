Monday, September 11:

We’ll hear new music from Sufjan Stevens, Mitski, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy as well as a collaboration between Norah Jones & Jeff Tweedy on a Wilco class plus music from Joanna Sternberg’s latest, I’ve Got Me.

Tuesday, September 12:

Listen for music from Angelique Kidjo’s cover of Talking Heads’ Remain in Light LP plus selections from The Staple Singers, Prince, The Meters, and Old Crow Medicine Show.



Wednesday, September 13:

Listen for new music from Rudy Love & The Encore, Low Cut Connie, and Guided By Voices from that band’s second LP of 2023, Welshpool Frillies. Plus the first single from a new tribute album to the Velvet Underground by The Feelies, Some Kinda Love.

Thursday, September 14:

Listen for selections from A Cat in the Rain, the latest from Turnpike Troubadours as well as selections from Old Crow Medicine Show’s Big Iron World.

Friday, September 15:

We’ll hear music from Tracy Nelson’s Life Don’t Miss Nobody and Paid Holiday from Watermelon Slim & The Workers.

Saturday, September 16:

We’ll hear music from upcoming archival releases by Frank Zappa and Prince and The New Power Generation as well as a selection from experimental artist L’Rain’s latest, I Killed Your Dog.

