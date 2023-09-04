Labored days, Brazilian nights

Monday, September 4:

We mark Labor Day with selections from Mick Jagger, Devo, The Pointer Sisters, Dolly Parton, and much more.

Tuesday, September 5:

We’ll hear music from Jubilee, the latest from Old Crow Medicine Show, plus selections from Prince & The New Power Generation, Frank Zappa, and Robin Trower.

Wednesday, September 6:

We’ll hear music from the latest by Rhiannon Giddens, You’re the One, plus music from Allison Russell’s The Returner. Plus selections from Molly Tuttle, Orville Peck, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Thursday, September 7:

We mark Brazilian Independence Day with two hours of music celebrating that nation.

Friday, September 8:

We’ll hear from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Taste, featuring Rory Gallagher, Ten Years After and Jimmy Page.

Saturday, September 9:

And Southern Star is the latest from Mikaela Davis. We’ll hear music from that release as well as from The Breeders, Corrinne Bailey Rae, MJ Lendermen, and Big Thief.