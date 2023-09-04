© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Strange Currency

Labored days, Brazilian nights

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT

Monday, September 4: 

We mark Labor Day with selections from Mick Jagger, Devo, The Pointer Sisters, Dolly Parton, and much more.

Tuesday, September 5: 

We’ll hear music from Jubilee, the latest from Old Crow Medicine Show, plus selections from Prince & The New Power Generation, Frank Zappa, and Robin Trower.  

Wednesday, September 6: 

We’ll hear music from the latest by Rhiannon Giddens, You’re the One, plus music from Allison Russell’s The Returner. Plus selections from Molly Tuttle, Orville Peck, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Thursday, September 7: 

We mark Brazilian Independence Day with two hours of music celebrating that nation.

Friday, September 8: 

We’ll hear from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Taste, featuring Rory Gallagher, Ten Years After and Jimmy Page.

Saturday, September 9: 

And Southern Star is the latest from Mikaela Davis. We’ll hear music from that release as well as from The Breeders, Corrinne Bailey Rae, MJ Lendermen, and Big Thief.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin