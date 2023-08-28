Monday, August 28:

Listen for selections from Jump for Joy!, the latest from Hiss Golden Messenger, plus featured music from Lucinda Williams.

Tuesday, August 29:

American-born singer Acantha Lang now makes her home in England. We’ll hear music from her acclaimed new album, Beautiful Dreams, plus selections from Kara Jackson’s debut, Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?.

Wednesday, August 30:

Listen for selections from A Song for Leon, the new tribute to Leon Russell, featuring appearances from Orville Peck and Margo Price. We’ll also hear Pretenders, The Jesus and Mary Chain and more.

Thursday, August 31:

Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) is the upcoming box set from The Replacements, looking back at the group’s major label debut, Tim. The new set features a fresh remix of the LP as well as some previously unheard live material. We’ll hear music from that set as well as music from Jubilee, the latest by Old Crow Medicine Show.

Friday, September 1:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from The National, Rudy Love & The Encore, Teddy Thompson, and more.

Saturday, September 2:

Listen for selections from Jubilee, the latest from Old Crow Medicine Show.

