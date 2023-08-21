Brothers, sisters, Tim

Monday, August 21:

Listen for music from Sometimes On Sunday, Lucinda Williams, and Bob Weir.

Tuesday, August 22:

We’ll hear a new single from Rudy Love & The Encore featuring Elise Trouw as well as selections from a new live archival release from Nina Simone, You’ve Got To Learn. Plus music from Bettye LaVette’s latest, LaVette!

Wednesday, August 23:

Listen for selections from Rhiannon Giddens and her latest, You’re The One, plus music from Parker Millsap, Grateful Dead and Rodney Crowell from his most recent release, The Chicago Sessions.

Thursday, August 24:

Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) is the upcoming box set from The Replacements, looking back at the group’s major label debut, Tim. The new set features a fresh remix of the LP as well as some previously unheard live material. We’ll hear music from that set as well as music from Jubilee, the latest by Old Crow Medicine Show.

Friday, August 25:

Listen for music from The Deep and The Dirty, the latest from Eric Johanson as well as selections from Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, GA-20, Grateful Dead, and more.

Saturday, August 26:

We’ll hear music from Brothers and Sisters, the classic album from The Allman Brothers Band, which is the subject of a new book. Listen for selections from Boz Scaggs, Leon Russell and Ray LaMontagne as well.