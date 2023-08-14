A frilly year on planet earth

Monday, August 14:

We’ll hear music from I Inside the Old Year Dying, the latest from PJ Harvey, as well as selections from Lucinda Williams’ classic LP Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

Tuesday, August 15:

We’ll hear new music from Colin Stetson, Shamir, and Joan Osborne as well as music from the upcoming reissues of Last Splash, the hit 1993 album from The Breeders.

Wednesday, August 16:

Listen for selections from Kara Jackson’s acclaimed 2023 debut album, Why Does The Earth Give Us People to Love? Plus selections from Old Crow Medicine Show, Explosions in the Sky, and Remains to Be Seen.

Thursday, August 17:

Welshpool Frillies is the second album of 2023 from Guided By Voices. We’ll hear music from it as well as Fleetwood Mac, Rudy Love & The Encore, and PJ Harvey.

Friday, August 18:

The Deep and the Dirty is the latest from guitarist and singer Eric Johansen; we’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Robert Finley, GA-20, Bobby Rush, and Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations.

Saturday, August 19:

Listen for selections Hayden Pedigo’s latest, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored and more from Kara Jackson’s Why Does The Earth Give Us People to Love?