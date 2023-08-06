© 2023 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Ghosts, Ballads, Dealers of Art

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT

Monday, August 7: 

Jubilee is the upcoming release from veteran Americana outfit Old Crow Medicine Show. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from the latest by Low Cut Connie, Art Dealers. 

Tuesday, August 8:  

We’ll hear selections from The Mountain Goats, GA-20, Margo Price, and Lucinda Williams from her The Ghosts of Highway 20 album.

Wednesday, August 9:  

Listen for selections from Ian Dury’s New Boots and Panties!! LP as well as music from David Bowie, Boney M, Grace Jones, and Sparks.

Thursday, August 10: We’ll hear music from Wichita’s Sometimes on Sunday as well as selections from Lucinda Williams, Bob Weir, Jackie Greene, and R.E.M.

Friday, August 11:  

Listen for music from Freddie King’s My Feeling for the Blues and Death Wish Blues, the debut LP from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton.

Saturday, August 12:  

We’ll hear music from Touchless, the new EP from Remains to Be Seen plus Blur’s latest, The Ballad Of Darren. 

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
