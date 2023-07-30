© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Strange Currency

A long ago goodbye from Sonic Youth and a new music jubilee

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT

Monday, July 31:

I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane is the latest from singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Julie Byrne, Wye Oak and August featured artists PJ Harvey and Lucinda Williams.

Tuesday, August 1:

We’ll hear featured music from Lucinda Williams and PJ Harvey as well as music from John Martyn, Justin Townes Earle and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss from their Raising Sand LP.

Wednesday, August 2:

A Song for Leon is the upcoming tribute album to Leon Russell. We’ll hear the first single from that recording, performed by Margo Price, plus selections from tribute albums dedicated to Nick Lowe, Wanda Jackson and Slim Dunlap, formerly of the Replacements.

Thursday, August 3:

Listen for music from Joanna Sternberg’s latest, I’ve Got Me, as well as selections from Julie Byrne’s highly acclaimed effort The Greater Wings. 

Friday, August 4:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Jubilee, the upcoming new release from Old Crow Medicine Show and Live in Brooklyn, New York, the latest archival outing from Sonic Youth. The new release captures the band’s final U.S. performance in 2011.

Saturday, August 5:

We’ll hear music from Colin Stetson’s When We Were That What Wept for The Sea and selections from Blue Lake’s Sun Arcs effort.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin