A long ago goodbye from Sonic Youth and a new music jubilee

Monday, July 31:

I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane is the latest from singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Julie Byrne, Wye Oak and August featured artists PJ Harvey and Lucinda Williams.

Tuesday, August 1:

We’ll hear featured music from Lucinda Williams and PJ Harvey as well as music from John Martyn, Justin Townes Earle and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss from their Raising Sand LP.

Wednesday, August 2:

A Song for Leon is the upcoming tribute album to Leon Russell. We’ll hear the first single from that recording, performed by Margo Price, plus selections from tribute albums dedicated to Nick Lowe, Wanda Jackson and Slim Dunlap, formerly of the Replacements.

Thursday, August 3:

Listen for music from Joanna Sternberg’s latest, I’ve Got Me, as well as selections from Julie Byrne’s highly acclaimed effort The Greater Wings.

Friday, August 4:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Jubilee, the upcoming new release from Old Crow Medicine Show and Live in Brooklyn, New York, the latest archival outing from Sonic Youth. The new release captures the band’s final U.S. performance in 2011.

Saturday, August 5:

We’ll hear music from Colin Stetson’s When We Were That What Wept for The Sea and selections from Blue Lake’s Sun Arcs effort.

