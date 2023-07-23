Celebrating Mick Jagger and learning to live in a folkocracy

Monday, July 24:

Beck, Bogert, and Appice was the short-lived trio that brought together guitar slinger Jeff Beck with the rhythm section of Vanilla Fudge, Carmine Appice (drums) and Tim Bogert (bass). The trio is the subject of a new box set that will be out this fall. We’ll hear from the group’s one and only LP to date on this episode as well as music from Hound Dog Taylor, J. Geils Band, and more.

Tuesday, July 25:

Listen for selections from Folkocracy, the latest from Rufus Wainwright, featuring guest appearances from Andrew Bird, Chris Stills, and Brandi Carlile, plus music from Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams, Low Cut Connie, and Kevin Morby.

Wednesday, July 26:

We mark Mick Jagger’s birthday with selections from the Rolling Stones, Jagger’s solo career and guest turns he’s made with artists such as Peter Tosh, Buddy Guy, and The Chieftains. Plus Rolling Stones covers from Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Bette Middler, Devo, and Eric Church.

Thursday, July 27:

Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? Is the debut LP from Chicago-based singer-songwriter Kara Jackson. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from Lonnie Holley’s Oh Me Oh My, featuring guest appearances from Bon Iver and Moor Mother.

Friday, July 28:

We’ll hear selections from Gov’t Mule’s latest, Peace…Like a River, plus music from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton’s debut LP, Death Wish Blues, produced by Jon Spencer of the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. Plus: Gary Moore, Thin Lizzy, Grateful Dead, and more.

Saturday, July 29:

Listen for selections from the debut LP by experimental Chicago trio Black Duck plus music from PJ Harvey’s latest, I Inside the Old Year Dying.